FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BARN FIRE

Le Mars firefighters spent Thursday morning battling a barn fire about six miles northeast of that town.

The fire at 13167 Nickel Road was a half mile from the intersection of Highway 60 and county road C-16.

Le Mars Fire Chief Dave Schipper says the fire was a result of embers from cardboard boxes in a burn pile igniting two nearby structures.

A small farm building was a total loss while a larger barn sustained damage.

The resident of the homestead was unaware of the structures burning and it was a passer by who phoned in the fire.

Orange City’s Fire Department was called upon to assist with supplying water for the fire.

Photo by Dennis Morrice