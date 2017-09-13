SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SEARCH FOR HIT & RUN SUSPECT

South Sioux City Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a hit and run traffic accident that left one person critically injured.

The accident happened just before midnight on Saturday.

Police say a pedestrian was struck in the southbound lane in the 700 block of Dakota Avenue.

The vehicle fled the scene and investigators have not yet identified the driver or the vehicle.

The pedestrian remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

South Sioux City Police hope that anyone with information about the accident will contact them at (402) 494-7555.

They are also working on obtaining security camera footage from nearby businesses to identify the vehicle.