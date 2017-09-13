KRIST ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF NEBRASKA

Nebraska state Senator Bob Krist is leaving the Republican Party and launching an independent bid for governor.

Krist kicked off his campaign today (Wednesday), saying he’ll find nonpartisan ways to reduce property taxes while providing adequate funding for public education.

He is officially changing his party registration to nonpartisan, saying he’s becoming an independent to try to restore a nonpartisan attitude in state government and promote more debate on issues.

Krist also says he’ll work to fix problems in the Department of Correctional Services.

He was appointed to the Legislature in 2009 by then-Governor Dave Heineman, elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Krist is challenging incumbent Republican Governor Pete Ricketts in the 2018 election.