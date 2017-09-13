IOWA UTILITY CREWS HELP HURRICANE VICTIMS

Utility crews from Iowa have been dispatched as part of an estimated 17-thousand workers who are helping Florida turn the power back on after Hurricane Irma.

MidAmerican Energy spokesman Adam Jacobi says the company sent around 250 workers to Florida:

The storm left more than seven million people without power at one point, and Jacobi says it’s a big job to get everything repaired.

Crews from 30 states and Canada are in Florida or on the way to help restore the power.

Fifteen Iowa electric cooperatives have also sent 46 linemen and 26 vehicles to help an electric coop in southeast Georgia restore extensive power outages caused by the hurricane.

Radio Iowa