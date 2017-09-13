FIRE DESTROYS DOWNTOWN NEWELL, IOWA BUILDINGS

Fire destroyed several buildings in downtown Newell, Iowa Wednesday morning.

Bob Doonan lives about a block away from the scene:

Doonan says it appears firefighters were able to save the Newell Post Office from much damage:

Fire departments from several surrounding communities responded to the five-alarm fire.

There have been no reports of injuries and no word yet on what may have sparked the fire.

Newell is a community of roughly 900 residents located east of Storm Lake.

Radio Iowa