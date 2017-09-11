PHEASANT NUMBERS DOWN IN THE DAKOTAS

Here’s some bad news for hunters.

Pheasant numbers in the Dakotas are down to some of the lowest levels on record.

Biologists say the drop is blamed largely on the worst drought to hit the states in decades.

North Dakota’s roadside pheasant survey conducted in late July and August shows the number of birds is down 61 percent from last year.

A similar survey in South Dakota shows a 45 percent drop.

Biologists say drought reduces the amount of insects available for pheasant chicks to eat and also decreases habitat, leaving young birds more susceptible to predators.

AP