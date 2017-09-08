LOADED GUN SEIZED AT SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT

Sioux City Police were called to Sioux Gateway Airport Friday morning after the Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at the security screening checkpoint.

Captain Marti Reilly of the Sioux City Police says the .45 caliber Smith & Wesson was detected in a carry-on bag during checkpoint x-ray screening.

A police officer took the weapon and interviewed the passenger, who was from South Carolina.

Reilly says there does not appear to be any criminal intent by the man:

And that fine could be costly for the passenger.

TSA has the authority to levy a civil penalty of up to $11,000 against a passenger who brings a firearm to the checkpoint.

The TSA says the average penalty for a loaded firearm is $3,000, and the average for an unloaded one is $1,500.

This was the first firearm found at the SUX checkpoint this calendar year.