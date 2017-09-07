NEBRASKA HIRES NEW STATE PATROL LEADER

The Nebraska State Patrol has a new Superintendent.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced that John Bolduc of San Diego, California will serve as the next head of the agency:

The 52 year old Bolduc currently serves as the Vice President of Public Safety and Police Chief at the Port of San Diego.

He will start October 16th at a salary of $150,000.

Bolduc previously served as Chief of Police for the cities of Brainerd and Mora in Minnesota.

He began his career in law enforcement as a police officer in 1986.