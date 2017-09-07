MOUNTAIN LION ON THE PROWL IN NORTHWEST IOWA

A mountain lion has been spotted in northwest Iowa — and this time it was captured on camera.

A motion-sensor camera was set up by Aaron Anderson near the town of Linn Grove.

He was hoping to film the movement of deer, but instead he caught a mountain lion in the images that he posted on Facebook.

Vince Evelsizer of the iowa Department of Natural Resources, says he’s seen the online comments from people who want to shoot and kill the animal, but he hopes they won’t.

But some residents in Buena Vista and Clay counties are fearful about sending small kids out in rural areas to wait for the school bus.

Evelsizer says the children will be fine as cougars generally don’t want anything to do with people.

In late June, a D-N-R officer killed a female mountain lion that had climbed into a tree on a farm near Galva.

It was the first confirmed female mountain lion in Iowa in more than a century and only the fourth time a mountain lion had been killed in Iowa.

The animal was suspected of killing some cattle about 30 miles from where it was found.

Mountain lions that wander into Iowa generally come from South Dakota and Nebraska, which have natural populations.

RADIO IOWA/Photos by Aaron Anderson