WOMAN FATALLY SHOT IN SOUTH SIOUX POLICE PARKING LOT (UPDATE)

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A SHOOTING WEDNESDAY MORNING OUTSIDE OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER ON 27TH STREET.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE SHOOTING OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. IN THE PARKING LOT OF THE L-E-C:

OC……..IN THAT AREA. :22

THE WOMAN HAD GOT OUT OF HER VEHICLE WHEN THE MALE SUSPECT EXITED HIS NEARBY CAR AND ALLEGEDLY SHOT HER AT CLOSE RANGE.

MAHON SAYS SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES AROUND 11 A.M.

BOTH PEOPLE WERE DESCRIBED AS BEING IN THEIR EARLY TO MID 30’S.

MAHON SAYS THE SUSPECT SURRENDERED WITHOUT RESISTANCE AND A GUN WAS FOUND A SHORT DISTANCE FROM HIM.

SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME, BUT THAT WAS CANCELLED WHEN IT WAS DETERMINED THERE WERE NO OTHER PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT.

THE MOTIVE FOR THE SHOOTING AND IF THE MAN AND WOMAN WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP HAS NOT BEEN REVEALED.

THE VICTIM AND THE SUSPECT’S NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.