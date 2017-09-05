GRASSLEY & JUDICIARY COMMITTEE WILL HELP CRAFT NEW IMMIGRATION POLICY

President Trump’s decision to end a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children puts the onus on Congress to deal with legislation regarding the unwinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who announced the end of the program, says the Obama-era policy is unconstitutional and couldn’t withstand a legal challenge.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Congress has six months to come up with a solution:

Grassley heads the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will have a major role in defining a new policy:

Grassley added that while other issues will be considered besides the Dreamer act, there will be limits:

Congressman Steve King tweeted about DACA early Tuesday, suggesting former DACA recipients “will make great Peace Corps volunteers” in their home countries.

On Sunday, King warned against the president’s rumored six-month delay in ending DACA.

King said it would be political “suicide” for Republicans if the G-O-P led congress ends up passing some sort of “amnesty” plan that includes a path to citizenship.

