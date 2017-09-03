NORTHEY NOMINATED FOR U.S.D.A. POST

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey has been nominated for an administrative role in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced President Donald Trump’s nomination of Northey on Friday.

The 57-year-old Northey has been picked to serve as the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley says Northey is extremely qualified for the post:

The position was created in May as part of a re-organization at USDA.

Northey is in the midst of his third term as Iowa’s ag secretary.

He must first be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take over the USDA post.