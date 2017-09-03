IOWA LABOR FEDERATION PICNIC SET FOR RIVERSIDE PARK

The Western Iowa Labor Federation will hold their annual Labor Day Picnic at Riverside Park Monday afternoon.

Woodbury Democrats will be there to show their support for organized labor and serve free hot dogs and burgers.

U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell of House District 15 of California will be the featured speaker.

The Congressman was born in Sac City, Iowa and lived in Algona until he was 5.

His father is the former Algona police chief.

Other speakers will include Tammy Wawro, President of the Iowa State Education Association, Danny Homan, President of AFSCME Iowa Labor Council # 61, and State Representative Chris Hall.

The event runs from 11a.m. until 3pm.