ESCAPEE SURRENDERS FOR FOOD AND MOM

A tense standoff involving a jail escapee ended peacefully with the capture of the inmate Thursday night in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Authorities say 19 year old Jubal Grant escaped from the Charles Mix County Jail Thursday morning, stole a car, and hid in a Vermillion apartment.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle and police surrounded the apartment complex for several hours.

A robot was sent in by the South Dakota State Patrol was sent in to communicate with the escapee, and he eventually surrendered after asking for some food and a chance to talk to his mother.

Grant is back in custody in the Clay County Jail in Vermillion facing several charges.