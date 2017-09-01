D-N-R SAYS LE MARS FISH KILL ORIGINATED FROM WELLS PLANT

Updated 9/1/17 3:25pm

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the source of Thursday’s fish kill in a small stream on the west side of Le Mars originated from a Wells ice cream plant.

Julie Sievers of the D-N-R says they sent an investigator to determine the source:

Normally the storm water discharge would not have ammonia in it, but DNR found elevated levels of ammonia below their discharge pipe.

Sievers says Wells is working with them to determine how the ammonia leak occurred:

There were several hundred dead minnows and chubs in the unnamed creek, but no obvious issues in the nearby Floyd River.

D-N-R officials recommend that children and pets stay away from the creek near the ball park south of Highway 3 for at least 24 hours.

