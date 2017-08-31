SEABOARD TRIUMPH PORK PLANT TO START PRODUCTION TUESDAY

Company officials say the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork processing plant will begin operations on Tuesday, September 5th.

The plant will begin with one shift of operations that will ramp up to approximately 1,100 employees once the shift reaches full production.

At full one-shift capacity, the plant will process around 10,000 head of market hogs per day.

About 30 percent of the hogs at the Sioux City plant will come from regional farmers.

The new processing facility will use robotics and technologies to produce a full line of fresh pork products.

Seaboard Foods will market and sell the pork under the PrairieFresh Premium Pork and Seaboard Farms brands.

The plant will also supply Daily’s Premium Meats with raw materials for its premium pork products, including raw and precooked bacon.