Sioux City Public Library has a new director.

Helen Rigdon has accepted the position of Library Director to succeed Betsy Thompson, who is retiring after 35 years with the Library, including the past 22 as Library Director.

Rigdon comes to Sioux City from Wichita, Kansas, where she was a Branch Manager for the Wichita Public Library.

Rigdon will begin her position as director for the Sioux City Public Library on October 9th.