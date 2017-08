TWO GAS LEAKS KEEP CREWS BUSY IN MORNINGSIDE

CREWS FROM THE CITY’S FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENT AS WELL AS MID AMERICAN ENERGY WERE SENT TO STOP A NATURAL GAS LEAK IN MORNINGSIDE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE LEAK OCCURRED NEAR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH AT SOUTH LAKEPORT AND RAVINE PARK DRIVE.

A WITNESS SAYS SOMEBODY WORKING IN THE AREA SEVERED THE GAS LINE AROUND 2:35PM.

RESPONDING CREWS SECURED THE LINE WITHIN 15 MINUTES.

NO INJURIES OR EVACUATIONS WERE REPORTED.

THERE WAS ANOTHER GAS LEAK FRIDAY MORNING ON SOUTH HELEN STREET.

AUTHORITIES SAY A PLUMBING CREW SEVERED A ONE INCH LINE JUST BEFORE 9:30A.M.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH

THAT WAS REPAIRED WITHIN AN HOUR.

NO INJURIES OR EVACUATIONS TOOK PLACE THERE.