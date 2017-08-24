THREE IOWANS “JUST MISS” WINNING POWERBALL JACKPOT

Three tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number Wednesday of having a a share of the nearly $758-million dollar jackpot.

They each won a $50,000 prize by matching four of the first five numbers and the Powerball.

Those tickets were purchased in Fort Dodge, Evansdale and Dakota City, Iowa.

More than 90 percent of all of the plays purchased by Iowa Lottery players for Wednesday’s drawing were easy picks.

A Massachusetts woman was the sole winner and chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk, of Chicopee, worked at the Massachusetts Mercy Medical Center for 32 years.

She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot drawing were: 6-7-16-23-26 and Powerball 4.

About 54 percent of all the possible combinations were purchased in Wednesday’s drawing.