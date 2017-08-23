TRI-STATE PURSUIT LEADS TO ARREST OF SIOUX FALLS SUSPECT

Dakota County authorities have released information about a pursuit Tuesday through the tri-state area that resulted in the arrest of a Sioux Falls man.

It started when South Sioux City Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Wal-Mart.

The suspect had fled the scene but a Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 20 westbound and attempted to pull it over.

The suspect sped south to Thurston County and turned back towards South Sioux City, and eventually into Iowa and then north onto I-29 into South Dakota.

The pursuit finally ended at mile marker 41 when the South Dakota Highway Patrol was able to spike the vehicle and it eventually went into a ditch.

The driver, 34 year old Daniel Fawcett, was taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

Fawcett is facing numerous charges including felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, felony criminal attempt of assault on law enforcement officers by motor vehicle, reckless driving, resisting arrest, no operator’s license and stop sign violation.

The pursuit lasted for over an hour and covered over 100 miles.