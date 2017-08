POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING AT 19TH & JONES

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE SATURDAY NIGHT THAT LEFT ONE PERSON HOSPITALIZED.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 19TH AND JONES AROUND 9:45 P.M. FOR A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED.

INVESTIGATORS FOUND THE MALE VICTIM AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 800 BLOCK OF 19TH STREET.

THE VICTIM, WHO HAD BEEN SHOT TWICE, WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING WOUNDS.

POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASED THE NAME OF THE VICTIM AND NO SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME SHOULD CONTACT POLICE ON THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS.