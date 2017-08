BURGLARY SUSPECT CAUGHT AFTER TWO STATE CRIME SPREE

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY AFTER BEING ARRESTED IN A MORNING PURSUIT THAT BEGAN WITH A BURGLARY IN SOUTH SIOUX AND ENDED WITH A CRASH IN SIOUX CITY.

37 YEAR OLD ERIC BISHOP IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE THEFT, RECKLESS DRIVING, SERIOUS ASSAULT, DRUG POSSESSION, FOUR COUNTS OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE SAY BISHOP ALLEGEDLY BURGLARIZED THEIR ANIMAL CONTROL BUILDING AND STOLE THEIR VEHICLE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SPOTTED THE VEHICLE AROUND 5:15 A.M. AND BEGAN A PURSUIT.

BISHOP STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE AND RAN INTO A TELEPHONE POLE NEAR 21ST AND LAFAYETTE, THEN FLED THE SCENE ON FOOT.

HE WAS QUICKLY CAPTURED.

POLICE SAY BISHOP IS ALSO A SUSPECT IN A RECENT STABBING AND IS FACING OTHER CHARGES IN NEBRASKA.

BISHOP IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $28,600 BOND.