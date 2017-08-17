TANZANIAN CHILDREN HEAD HOME

The three Tanzanian children who survived a May 6th school bus crash in Africa and were airlifted to Sioux City for medical treatment are headed back home.

Mercy Medical officials say Wilson, Doreen, Sadia and their mothers left Sioux City for Omaha early Wednesday morning.

The children were treated at Mercy for a combined 17 fractures from the crash that claimed the lives of 32 other children.

They flew from Omaha to Greensboro, North Carolina where a BBQ celebration was held for them Wednesday afternoon.

The families and others traveling with them then headed for Charlotte, where a plane from the humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse took off at 9.a.m. today (Thursday) to fly them home to Tanzania.

That flight was expected to take 18 to 20 hours.