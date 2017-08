SEVERAL PETS PERISH IN WESTSIDE HOUSE FIRE

SEVERAL FAMILY PETS DIED IN A HOUSE FIRE ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE FIRE AT 1917 WEST FIRST STREET WAS CALLED IN BY A PASSERBY WHO SAW SMOKE COMING FROM THE HOME AROUND 3:30PM.

FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY PUT OUT THE FIRE BUT SIX CATS AND TWO FERRETS DIED INSIDE THE STRUCTURE.

NO ONE WAS HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH