PINS WILL SOON BE FLYING AGAIN AT THE PLAZA BOWL

BOWLERS WILL SOON BE ROLLING STRIKES ON THE LANES OF SIOUX CITY’S PLAZA BOWL AGAIN.

PROPRIETOR BRIAN ATCHISON SAYS HE’S AGREED TO TERMS TO RE-OPEN THE BOWLING ALLEY FOR A NEW SEASON STARTING NEXT MONTH:

HERITAGE BANK PURCHASED THE BOWLING ALLEY AT A SHERIFF’S SALE IN EARLY JANUARY FOR ONE MILLION THREE HUNDRED AND 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

ATCHISON SAYS THIS LEASE IS FOR NINE MONTHS THROUGH MAY 1ST.

HE SAYS MANY OF THE FORMER TEAMS AND LEAGUES HAVE AGREED TO COME BACK FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON:

ATCHISON SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF WORK TO DO TO GET THE LANES READY FOR THOSE BOWLERS:

HE ALSO PLANS TO UPGRADE THE PLAZA BOWL FUN CENTER WITH MORE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN AND ALSO TO PLACE LESS EMPHASIS ON ALCOHOL.

ATCHISON IS ALSO LOOKING TO EMPLOY AROUND 10 PEOPLE FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON.