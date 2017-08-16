EARLEYWINE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO O-W-I CHARGE

The superintendent of the Sgt.Bluff-Luton School District has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dickinson County court records say Rod Earleywine entered a written plea of not guilty to operating while under the influence, first offense.

His trial date has been set for October 10th.

Earleywine was arrested August 5th in Spirit Lake.

Court records state that Earleywine’s blood alcohol was above the state’s legal limit in two different tests.

The Sgt. Bluff-Luton School Board president has declined to comment about the case, citing that it’s a personnel matter.