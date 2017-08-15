WATERLOO TV REPORTER TO STAND TRIAL OVER VIDEO USE

A judge has scheduled trial for a television reporter accused of violating an order not to take courtroom video of “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules.

Prosecutors are pursuing contempt of court proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh.

Judge Fae Hoover Grinde set a bench trial for September 28th in Independence.

If convicted, the 22-year-old could be punished with a fine and jail time.

KWWL published exclusive video of Soules’ April court appearance after he was jailed for an accident that killed Kenneth Mosher.

Prosecutors contend a judge told Amanieh she wouldn’t allow video of the hearing and only photos would be permitted. She’s pleaded not guilty.

Iowa law allows journalists to record hearings if they have prior approval.

