RECYCLETRONICS CASE SENT TO STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

The Iowa Environmental Protection Commission has voted to have the Attorney General handle the case against a Sioux City businessman who allegedly has violated state solid waste regulations.

That means Aaron Rochester and his business known as “Recycletronics” could be prosecuted for dumping cathode ray tubes and other electronic waste.

The E-P-C also says Rochester has not met repayment obligations of a loan from the Department of Natural Resources, and owes over $75-thousand dollars plus interest.

The state revoked Rochester’s cathode ray permit in March.

A statement from the E-P-C says their decision Tuesday does not determine potential guilt or innocence and does not automatically mean a greater fine or penalty.

The Attorney General’s office will negotiate with Rochester on appropriate terms.

Photo courtesy KMEG TV