CORREA-CARMENATY MADE OTHER THREATS WHILE IN WOODBURY JAIL

Before he was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Wesley Correa-Carmenaty had spent the past several weeks in the Woodbury County Jail.

That’s where the 24 year old suspect was transferred on May 10th after murdering a Pottawatamie County Deputy and wounding another in a jail break.

Major Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department says Correa-Carmenaty didn’t cause problems in our local jail, but was also plotting another escape:

Wingert says Woodbury County authorities shaved Correa-Carmenaty’s head after obtaining information that he may have freed himself from handcuffs in Council Bluffs by hiding a lock pick in his long dreadlocks:

The hair was turned over to the State division of Criminal Investigation as evidence.

Major Wingert says Correa-Carmenaty then made a new threat:

Woodbury County Deputies transported Correa-Carmenaty back to Council Bluffs Tuesday morning for his sentencing.

The county will not be charging Pottawattamie County for costs for housing Correa-Carmenaty.

Sheriff Dave Drew sent a letter to Sheriff Danker in Council Bluffs stating the jail population was unusually low during the time Correa-Carmenaty was here and that the department did not incur any additional overtime or manpower outside of what was already budgeted.

In addition, Pottawattamie County provided a vehicle to assist in transportation.

Sheriff Drew says they were able to assist Danker’s agency at a time when it would be too difficult to do it on their own and he knows first hand what the strain and stress of the days following a tragedy put on their personnel.