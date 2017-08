THREE INJURED IN HAMILTON BOULEVARD CRASH

THREE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD NEAR THE MARKETPLACE MALL MONDAY.

SGT. JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND NOON WHEN A VEHICLE TURNED LEFT AT HAMILTON AND SOUTH PLAZA DRIVE:

OC……..ON ITS TOPSIDE. ;26

THREE PEOPLE WERE TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE THAT ALLEGEDLY RAN THE RED LIGHT WAS GIVEN A CITATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG