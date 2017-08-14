POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING

A Sioux City woman has been charged following a stabbing Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Pierce Street.

City police say the victim, 75 year old William Bauerly, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was stabbed in the side by a female passenger who was in the vehicle.

The female fled on foot and was apprehended by police officers a short time later near where the alleged assault occurred.

That suspect, 34 year old Brittany Lapora, was charged with Willful Injury, a class C felony.

Bauerly was taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.