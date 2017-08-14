IOWA LEADERS CONDEMN WHITE NATIONALIST RALLY

Iowa’s top politicians are responding to this weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The white nationalist rally descended into chaos when an Ohio man allegedly drove his car into a crowd of people protesting at the rally, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Congressmen David Young and Rod Blum also condemned the rally, as did the Iowa Democratic party.

Republican Congressman Steve King of Kiron has not Tweeted since July 27th and has not issued a statement on Charlottesville.

The rally was held by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Radio Iowa/Photo by CBS News