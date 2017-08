SHOP OWNER DEFENDS STORE AGAINST BURGLARS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR SUSPECTS WANTED IN A FAILED BURGLARY ATTEMPT THURSDAY NIGHT.

AN ALARM ALERTED AUTHORITIES TO RESPOND TO MARIA’S FASHIONS AND GROCERIES AT 22ND AND DAKOTA AVENUE AROUND 10PM.

LT. CHRIS CHERNOCK SAYS THE OWNER OF THE BUSINESS ARRIVED AT THE ATTEMPTED BREAK-IN AND DEFENDED HIS PROPERTY:

CHERNOCK SAYS THE SUSPECTS LIKELY ACTIVATED THE ALARM TRYING TO GET INTO THE BUSINESS.

HE SAYS POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AT LEAST TWO HISPANIC MALE SUSPECTS AND ARE REVIEWING SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE STORE.

THE LIEUTENANT SAYS IT’S ALSO NOT A GOOD IDEA FOR CITIZENS TO USE GUNFIRE TO PROTECT THEIR PROPERTY:

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE.