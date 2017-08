SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR ARMED ROBBER-UPDATE

THERE’S BEEN ANOTHER CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY A MAN ENTERED THE STORE AT 2501 FLOYD BOULEVARD JUST AFTER 5:30A.M. WEDNESDAY, BRANDISHED A SMALL HANDGUN, DEMANDED MONEY AND THEN FLED.

THE SUSPECT IS A WHITE MALE, WEARING A HOODIE AND MASK.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE ROBBERY.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS CRIME, PLEASE CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR A MAN INVOLVED IN A ROBBERY WEDNESDAY MORNING ALONG FLOYD BOULEVARD.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO THE PUMP N’ PAK CONVENIENT STORE AT 2501 FLOYD BOULEVARD AT 6 A.M.

OFFICERS SAY A MAN WENT INTO THE STORE, DEMANDED MONEY AND FLED THE SCENE.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE ROBBERY. IT IS NOT KNOWN IF THE MAN HAD A WEAPON OR IF HE ESCAPED WITH ANY MONEY.

AUTHORITIES ARE CURRENTLY USING DOGS TO TRACK THE MAN’S WHEREABOUTS.