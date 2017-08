THE WATER CAME BACK ON FULL FORCE IN DAKOTA COUNTY SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER A MAJOR WATER MAIN BREAK OCCURRED EARLIER IN THE DAY.

DAKOTA COUNTY RURAL RESIDENTS HAD BEEN ASKED TO RESTRICT THEIR WATER USE FOLLOWING THE AFTERNOON MAIN BREAK ON BROADWAY STREET IN DAKOTA CITY.

THE PROBLEM WAS FIXED AROUND 8PM AND RESIDENTS WERE GIVEN THE O.K. TO RESUME NORMAL WATER USE.