SGT. BLUFF WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGE

A Sgt. Bluff woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements in connection with a highway project.

31 year old Jenna Danielle Wilson entered her plea Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Sioux City and faces up to five years in prison.

Wilson admitted that between January 28th and July 28th of 2016 that she knowingly made false representations, reports and claims with respect to the cost of work and materials on a federal highway project.

Wilson, while an officer of K&L Inc., submitted falsified Expanded Polystyrene Fill invoices to the general contractor and the Iowa Department of Transportation for stockpiled materials on the I-29 Sioux Interchange Project at Salix.

In all, Wilson fraudulently increased the amounts on the Benchmark invoices by over $807,637, saving her company over $34-thousand dollars in interest.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.