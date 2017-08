A SECTION OF LINCOLN WAY IN MORNINGSIDE IS BEING RENAMED TO HONOR A SIOUX CITY OLYMPIC RUNNER.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED MONDAY TO RENAME LINCOLN WAY BETWEEN SOUTH LAKEPORT AND SERGEANT ROAD AS “HOULIHAN RUN” AFTER SHELBY HOULIHAN.

HOULIHAN, WHO IS AN EAST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE, FINISHED 11TH IN THE 5000 METER FINALS AT THE RIO OLYMPICS.