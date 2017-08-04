SUSPECT CHARGED AFTER TRI-STATE PURSUIT

A Sioux City man is in custody facing several charges after leading authorities on a chase through three states before being arrested early Thursday morning.

39 year old Brent Smith is charged with 2nd degree theft, felony eluding and numerous traffic violations including OWI and driving with a suspended license.

Police say the incident started Wednesday night with a reported kidnapping and robbery in the 2100 block of Grandview Boulevard.

Smith allegedly drove the stolen car and his victim into South Sioux City where he let his victim out of the car.

The chase came back into Iowa and then North Sioux City at speeds of 100 miles an hour.

Smith was finally captured back in Sioux City on Broken Kettle Road.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $20,000 bond with a preliminary court hearing set for August 14th.