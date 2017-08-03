LOCAL HELP IS AVAILABLE FOR GAMBLING ADDICTION

For most people gambling is done for recreation, but for others it can turn into an addiction.

An Iowa Gambling Treatment Program showed 88 percent of Iowans 18 years and older have participated in some form of gambling.

That’s why the first full week in August is set aside each year as National Responsible Gaming Education Week.

Andrew Gerodias of Jackson Recovery Center’s River Hills Unit says financial issues are a warning sign that someone may have a gambling problem:

OC…….such as that. :13

He says support from a friend or family member is key in dealing with a gambling addiction, because there can be a strain on relationships:

OC……..going on. ;17

Gerodias says problem gambling can stem from several sources, not just excessive spending at a casino:

OC……risky behavior. ;23

If you or someone you know is showing one or more of these signs, call Jackson Recovery’s River Hills at 712-202-0777 or 1-800-BETS OFF.