ONE HURT IN SINGING HILLS BLVD. CRASH

Traffic was backed up on Singing Hills Avenue late Tuesday morning after a car and a pick-up truck collided in the southbound lanes across from McDonald’s and Sam’s Club.

Police say the accident happened around 10:35 near the I-29 northbound turnoff.

The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up along Singing Hills Boulevard past Highway 75 for nearly an hour.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.