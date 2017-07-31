DAN VAKULSKAS APPOINTED AS MAGISTRATE JUDGE (UPDATE)

Updated 3:10p 7/31/17

Sioux City Attorney Dan Vakulskas, who appears on KSCJ’s high school football and basketball broadcasts, has been appointed to the position of part-time magistrate judge in Woodbury County.

Vakulskas was selected over five other applicants by the county judicial nominating commission.

As a magistrate judge, he will preside over small claims, traffic and simple misdemeanor cases:

OC……….of the arrest. ;23

Vakulskas has been practicing law for seven years and says he didn’t foresee becoming a judge when he started his legal career:

OC………felt comfortable. :22

A 2001 North High School graduate, Dan earned his bachelor’s degree at Iowa, before attending law school in Michigan.

Dan’s appointment fills a vacancy left when Stephanie Forker-Parry was elevated to district associate judge earlier in July.

One of the boys from KSCJ Sports has been benched.

Dan Vakulskas, who appears on this station’s high school football and basketball broadcasts, was appointed a part-time magistrate judge in Woodbury County last Friday.

He was selected over five other applicants by the county judicial nominating commission.

A 2001 North High School graduate, Dan earned his bachelor’s degree at Iowa, before attending law school in Michigan.

He currently practices law in Sioux City.

As a magistrate judge, Dan will preside over small claims and simple misdemeanor cases.

Dan’s appointment fills a vacancy left when Stephanie Forker-Parry was elevated to district associate judge earlier in July.