PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR SETS ATTENDANCE RECORD

Good weather and some great entertainment are being credited for record breaking attendance at the just concluded Plymouth County Fair.

Fair President Rich Benson says Saturday’s one-day attendance was estimated at 32,500 and fair officials estimated Sunday’s at 20,000 to bring the total attendance for the “Five Best Days of Summer” to 111,500.

New attractions, such as the addition of helicopter rides, gave fair-goers a new experience.

Benson says the annual auction on Sunday afternoon raised about $25,000 for the fair.