IOWA TROOPERS WATCHING FOR TEXTING DRIVERS

Iowa’s new distracted driving law that allows police to pull drivers over if they are spotted texting behind the wheel is about a month old.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Alex Dinkla admits it can be difficult for law enforcement officers to see obvious signs of texting – especially on interstates and highways when vehicles are moving fast.

Dinkla says the ultimate goal is increasing roadway safety, so simply warning drivers about the dangers of texting and driving should go a long way.

OC….BAD ACCIDENT :22

The new law still lets people use an electronic device to talk or to navigate with some sort of GPS app.

Dinkla said officers will need solid evidence if a driver wants to challenge a texting ticket in court.

OC….USED AS WELL :20

Recently, the State Patrol issued a warning that troopers may be disguising themselves in order to catch distracted drivers.

Dinkla says that might involve plain clothes officers in unmarked vehicles or a trooper monitoring traffic from a bulldozer in a construction zone.

The fine for a texting-while-driving ticket is $30.

Radio Iowa