PLANE LANDS ON RURAL COUNTY ROAD (UPDATE)

Updated 1pm 7/27/17

A pilot flying from Wisconsin to Colorado was forced to land his small plane on a rural county road near Sgt. Bluff Thursday morning when he ran out of fuel.

The Woodbury County Sheriff says the single engine Extreme Decafalon plane safely landed on County Road D-38 just after 10am.

The plane landed upright on the roadway without incident and the pilot safely climbed out of his aircraft.

Traffic was diverted from that area until the plane was refueled and the unidentified pilot took off from the highway and headed to Denver, Colorado.

Pictures by Sheriff Dave Drew

Photo by Woodbury County Sheriff