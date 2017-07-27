GREEK FEST BEGINS FRIDAY IN SIOUX CITY

Many local residents will be celebrating their Greek heritage this weekend in Sioux City with food and entertainment.

Spokesperson Christine McAvoy says Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its 17th annual “Greek Fest” at the church located at 900 6th Street:

OC………amount of pastry. :10

Besides the gyros and baklava,there’s also traditional Greek music and dancing.

McAvoy says there are also tours available of the historic church, which is 99 years old:

OC……..on these tours. :23

There’s also a Bazaar with a variety of merchandise on sale also.

Greek Fest begins Friday from 5pm until 10pm and runs from 11am-10pm Saturday and 11am-3pm on Sunday.