REYNOLDS LEADS AG DELEGATION ON CHINA TRADE MISSION

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is in China on a trade mission with several state officials.

Reynolds says they have also been visiting various agricultural operations in China.


The governor says they talked about the re-opening of the Chinese market to U-S beef and also talked about export issues involving soybeans, corn and poultry.


Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey is also on the trade trip and says having former Governor Terry Branstad take over as Ambassador to China makes a big difference in this visit:


Northey characterized the talks as “high level”, spanning many agricultural areas.

Radio Iowa

