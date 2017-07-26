REYNOLDS LEADS AG DELEGATION ON CHINA TRADE MISSION

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is in China on a trade mission with several state officials.
Reynolds says they have also been visiting various agricultural operations in China.
OC……….aquaculture. ;21
The governor says they talked about the re-opening of the Chinese market to U-S beef and also talked about export issues involving soybeans, corn and poultry.
OC…………opportunities forward” :16
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey is also on the trade trip and says having former Governor Terry Branstad take over as Ambassador to China makes a big difference in this visit:
OC……….Iowa connection”. :23
Northey characterized the talks as “high level”, spanning many agricultural areas.
Radio Iowa