NEBRASKA MAN SENTENCED ON STALKING CHARGE

A NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN THREE YEARS IN PRISON ON STALKING AND OTHER CHARGES.

50 YEAR OLD MITCHELL STORMS OF ST. HELENA WAS SENTENCED TO THREE YEARS FOR FELONY STALKING, 180 DAYS FOR FALSE REPORTING TO A PEACE OFFICER AND 30 DAYS FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE CEDAR COUNTY ATTORNEY SAYS THE STALKING CHARGE WAS ENHANCED TO A FELONY BASED ON A PRIOR STALKING CONVICTION STORMS RECEIVED IN 2012 IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA.

STORMS ALSO WAS SENTENCED TO AN ADDITIONAL 700 DAYS IN JAIL FOR VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER.

WHILE IN JAIL, STORMS REPEATEDLY PHONED HIS VICTIM IN VIOLATION OF THAT PROTECTION ORDER.