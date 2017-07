GAUSMAN RECEIVES RAISE AND CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM SCHOOL BOARD

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED A ONE YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION AND A RAISE FOR SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN.

THE SCHOOL BOARD VOTED 5-2 TO GIVE GAUSMAN A 1.11 PER CENT RAISE TO INCREASE HIS ANNUAL SALARY TO $238-THOUSAND, 523-DOLLARS.

THE EXTENSION INCLUDES INCREASING THE SUPERINTENDENT’S TAX-SHELTERED ANNUITY BY $2400 TO $35,778.

THE CHANGES REPRESENT A TOTAL SALARY AND ANNUITY INCREASE OF $5054 DOLLARS AND IS FOR THE CONTRACT YEAR THAT BEGAN JULY 1ST AND ENDS JUNE 30TH OF 2018.

BOARD MEMBERS PAUL GORSKI AND DAVID GLEISER CAST THE NO VOTES.

DR. GAUSMAN’S OVERALL CONTRACT EXPIRES ON JUNE 30TH OF 2020.