FIRE DESTROYS BOAT ON CITY’S NORTH SIDE

FIRE DESTROYED A BOAT AND DAMAGED TWO HOUSES IN THE 3300 BLOCK OF DUPONT STREET TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF ROBERT WILSON SAYS RIGS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE JUST AFTER 12 NOON:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/BOAT3.mp3

OC…..HOUSE ITSELF. :21

WILSON SAYS THERE WERE CONCERNS WITH THE FIRE SPREADING FROM THE BOAT INTO THE ATTIC OF THE HOUSE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/BOAT5.mp3

OC…….HEAT TO IT. ;13

THE FIRE ALSO DAMAGED VINYL SIDING ON THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR.

NOBODY WAS HOME AT EITHER RESIDENCE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.