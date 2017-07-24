BIBLER MURDER TRIAL NOW SET FOR DECEMBER

The trial of a Le Mars, Iowa man accused of the June, 2016 stabbing death of his sister has been continued again.

Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in the stabbing death of 27 year old Shannon Bogh at her Le Mars home.

Bibler previously waived his right to a jury trial, which was scheduled to begin on May 16th.

The trial was then delayed until July and Bibler will now stand trial before Judge Jeffrey Neary in a bench trial in Plymouth County on December 19th.

Court documents filed recently in the case indicate that Bibler will undergo a psychological examination and that his defense will claim he was intoxicated during the time of the alleged crime.